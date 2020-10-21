East Alabama Medical Center establishes scholarship to honor slain Emergency Department director

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Exactly one year after East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Director Sharon Gess and her brother William Gess Jr. were murdered, the hospital is setting up a scholarship in her memory.
EAMC administrators announced that they are posthumously awarding Sharon Gess with the DAISY Foundation Nurse Leader Award and establishing a scholarship in her memory.
“It’s hard to think about Sharon and the impact she’s had on this organization, and the many lives she touched,” said EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill. “I can’t say enough about how revered she is, and her tenacity, and how she blessed this organization.”
The Sharon Gess Nursing Scholarship will be awarded annually to an African-American female going into nursing or furthering her career in nursing.
“My mom never needed a pat on the back, but having this scholarship really carries on her legacy. It’s especially meaningful since it is intended for African American females. I know my mom is looking down and that this scholarship means as much to her as it does to my family and me," said Sharon’s daughter Mel Gess.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been awarded to more than 135,000 nurses nationally in recognition of their compassion, mentorship, motivation of others, professionalism and more.
Sharon and William Gess Jr’s brother, Aaron Gess, is charged with their murders.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.