Festivities coming to East Alabama to enjoy Auburn football

OPELIKA Ala. (WTVM) - New festivities are coming to East Alabama to enjoy Auburn football while social distancing.
Opelika Main Street and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce teamed up to create viewing events downtown.
The city council agreed to close streets on game days. Ali Rauch with the chamber of commerce said the game will be projected on a big screen at the intersection of North 8th Street and North Railroad Avenue. Because the events are in the entertainment district, she said attendees can purchase drinks from restaurants and carry them around while enjoying the game and visiting Opelika businesses.
“We think we can truly spread out, enjoy the game from a distance, and also support our small businesses,” said Rauch. “Now is the time they need us more than ever. They’re going to be offering game day specials and things like that. So, people can get their food to go, enjoy the game while doing it, grab some drinks, and just enjoy the space.”
Rauch said the roads will be closed one hour before kick off until one hour after the games.
