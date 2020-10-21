Milder Stretch of Weather Taking Over

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Moisture levels will continue to rise across the Southeast with the unseasonable humidity likely to stick around through next week. More clouds will be around through the start of the weekend, too, but highs will still run above average around the low 80s. Mornings will no longer carry the crisp feeling we saw over the weekend, instead running humid and mild in the 60s.
With the increasing moisture, rain chances also return to the forecast today with a 20-30% coverage of showers and storms later this afternoon and evening, with West Georgia more likely to see rain versus East Alabama—thanks to the easterly breeze coming off the Atlantic. Rain coverage looks lower tomorrow before going back up to 30-50% Friday and Saturday as a front approaches our area.
This next front won’t cool us down much though: Sunday into the work week still looks a little too warm and humid for late October. We may see a cooldown closer to Halloween weekend, but no guarantee just yet. So, for now, a very stagnant pattern in the cards for us over the next week.
