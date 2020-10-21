Phenix City police searching for missing man

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
Anthony Wilborn, 39 of Phenix City, was last seen October 21 at around 9:30 a.m. occupying a truck that has since been abandoned.
Phenix City police were called to an area of Lonesome Pine Road near Chatman Road in reference to an abandoned vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered a truck parked on the roadway with the hood up and motor running. There was no one near the truck.
During their investigation, it appeared that someone at the scene, before officers arrived, was injured. The extent of the injury is unknown.
Police say Wilborn is believed to have been in the truck at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information o his whereabouts is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837.
