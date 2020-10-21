Rain Chances Increasing a Bit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look for more clouds than sun Thursday and Friday with highs back in the lower 80s. The rain coverage will be around 20%, so grab that umbrella in case you’re heading out to a high school football game or other activities outside. Saturday the main front will start to push through which might increase the chance of rain a little bit. Either way, we don’t anticipate a washout by any stretch, but make sure you are keeping the umbrella with you. The weather for Sunday and Monday will be a bit unsettled with more clouds than sun and a slight chance for some rain. I really believe we will dry out for the middle of next week with highs back in the low to mid 80s. Another cold front will be due in here either late next week or Halloween weekend, so there are still some questions on when the next shot of cooler air arrives. We will keep an eye on things for you!