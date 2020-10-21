Russell County Commission candidates for Districts 2, 3, and 6 offer plans if elected

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Some candidates for the Russell County Commission are sharing the plans they have if elected.
For the Russell County Commission District 2 seat, Democrat Tillman Pugh will face off against Republican Scott Chambers. Chambers was not available for comment but this is what Pugh hopes to accomplish if elected.
“I want to bring accountability to not only the commissioners, but also the commissioners have to bring accountability to the county administrator,” Pugh said.
District 3 is another open seat up for grabs.
Republican Rod Costello has spent many of his years involved in local law enforcement, both at the Phenix City Police Department and at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. Costello said if elected, he wants to help bring the community together.
“In government, every decision you make, you need to look at the ramifications and you need to look at what is going to happen because of it," Costello said. "What we need to do is figure out a way to help everyone in the community and the community rises up together.”
His opponent, Democrat Jesse Brannen, retired after spending 30 years as the chief appraiser for Russell County. He said he became inspired to be involved in local government again to help create a unified government.
“I want to help bring this county and the city back together, working together for the benefit of all the taxpayers in the city and county,” Brannen said.
Newcomer and Democrat Bernard McKissic was not available for comment.
Incumbent Republican Chance Corbett hopes voters will reelect him for the District 6 seat based on the work he has already done within the community on the platform of improving the county’s infrastructure.
“I also have really pushed hard to raise money and grants and looked for other ways to resurface our roads, pave our roads, and do what we can to keep the infrastructure of the county up,” Corbett said.
