Russell County Commission candidates for Districts 5 and 7 share plans if elected

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Several Russell County Commission seats up for grabs in the upcoming election.
Democrat Cattie Epps currently serves as Russell County Commissioner for District 5 in Fort Mitchell.
Epps has held this seat for nearly two decades and says this election is an opportunity for her to continue the work she has already started in the community if reelected in the upcoming election.
“We have had so much improvement. Not only have we had residents and subdivisions built in that area, but we have also had senior citizen buildings, walking trails with lights, we have a visitors shelter with a park and museum,” says Epps.
Newcomer and Republican Meg Peters will face off against Epps and hopes her many years serving in the military and degree in political science will be able to bring a “voice” to community members.
She hopes to also help bring the communities of Fort Benning and Fort Mitchell closer together since many service members call Fort Mitchell their home. Peters' main focus on the campaign trail is to stand up for the people if elected.
"You have to vote for the right candidate who is going to get out there and fight for the people, and be for the people, and be the voice of the people, and bring the people’s agenda to the table, and not their own personal agenda. I believe I am that person for the job,” says Peters.
Another contested race is District 7 where Republican Gary Head hopes to secure the seat currently held by Incumbent Democrat Larry D. Screws. Screws was not available for comment but Head says he hopes to make some much-needed improvements if elected.
“To be honest, I am just sick and tired of the condition of our road right of ways and I want to see those improved," says Head. "And they can be improved.”
