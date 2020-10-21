And then there were eight: Tournament for name of new Columbus baseball team continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Baseball is making a comeback to Columbus, but before it does, the new team needs a name. It’s up to the community to decide what that name will be.
In the first round of the tournament-style contest to determine a name, 16 potential names were put on the roster. The Columbus community has narrowed that down to just eight. Now, it’s time to decide which four will move on to the semifinal round.
Voting for the current quarterfinal round of eight runs through Friday, Oct. 23.
Officials think any of the eight names up for bat would be a home run, but it’s up to you to determine which is a grand slam.
The eight names still in the running are:
- Fountain City Flamingos
- Columbus Scramble Dogs
- Columbus Cuckoos
- Columbus Cannons
- Columbus Comets
- Columbus Cornbread
- Columbus Dragonflies
- Columbus Chat-A-Hoots
