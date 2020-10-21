And then there were eight: Tournament for name of new Columbus baseball team continues

Golden Park (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | October 21, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 9:13 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Baseball is making a comeback to Columbus, but before it does, the new team needs a name. It’s up to the community to decide what that name will be.

In the first round of the tournament-style contest to determine a name, 16 potential names were put on the roster. The Columbus community has narrowed that down to just eight. Now, it’s time to decide which four will move on to the semifinal round.

Voting for the current quarterfinal round of eight runs through Friday, Oct. 23.

The team, which will play in historic Golden Park, is set to begin their season in summer 2021.

Officials think any of the eight names up for bat would be a home run, but it’s up to you to determine which is a grand slam.

The eight names still in the running are:

  • Fountain City Flamingos
  • Columbus Scramble Dogs
  • Columbus Cuckoos
  • Columbus Cannons
  • Columbus Comets
  • Columbus Cornbread
  • Columbus Dragonflies
  • Columbus Chat-A-Hoots

Click here to cast your vote and determine which four names will move on.

