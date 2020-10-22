Columbus Police Department to hold public safety hiring event, nearly 100 open positions

Columbus Police Department to hold major hiring event on November 5 (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | October 22, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 10:06 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is looking to fill nearly 100 positions within the community, ranging from police officers to 911 operators.

Some of the open positions include:

  • Patrol
  • SWAT
  • Patrol Motor Squad
  • Detective
  • Explosive Ordinance Division
  • 911

The event will be held outdoors on November 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Goodwill Community Campus, located at 2601 Cross Country Drive in Columbus.

Pre-registration is required in order to attend this event. Individuals who attend must also be prepared for onsite interviews. To pre-register and apply, click here.

