Columbus Police Department to hold public safety hiring event, nearly 100 open positions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is looking to fill nearly 100 positions within the community, ranging from police officers to 911 operators.
Some of the open positions include:
- Patrol
- SWAT
- Patrol Motor Squad
- Detective
- Explosive Ordinance Division
- 911
The event will be held outdoors on November 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Goodwill Community Campus, located at 2601 Cross Country Drive in Columbus.
Pre-registration is required in order to attend this event. Individuals who attend must also be prepared for onsite interviews. To pre-register and apply, click here.
