A Copy and Paste Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday’s forecast looks very similar to Wednesday’s, so might as well just copy and paste! And in all honesty, the weather pattern looks pretty stagnant over the next week with no hints of seasonable October weather in sight over the next week. Temperatures will continue to run above average with highs in the low to mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Muggy conditions persist with a 20-30% chance of showers and storms for today and Friday.
Rain chances still around for Saturday when we anticipate the best coverage (30-40%) ahead of a cold front coming through. Don’t get too excited about the prospect of this “cold front” though. It won’t bring anything in the way of a cooldown. With more clouds around Saturday, afternoon highs may manage to run a touch lower in the upper 70s, but other than that, 80s stick around well into next week. Rain coverage drops to 10-20% on Sunday, and the start of next week looks dry.
We may manage to finally see another cooldown by Halloween, but no guarantee yet. Ahead of the potential fall blast for the holiday weekend, rain and storms could return to the forecast by Thursday and Friday.
