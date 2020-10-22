A Copy and Paste Forecast

Rain chances still around for Saturday when we anticipate the best coverage (30-40%) ahead of a cold front coming through. Don’t get too excited about the prospect of this “cold front” though. It won’t bring anything in the way of a cooldown. With more clouds around Saturday, afternoon highs may manage to run a touch lower in the upper 70s, but other than that, 80s stick around well into next week. Rain coverage drops to 10-20% on Sunday, and the start of next week looks dry.