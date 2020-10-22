Rain Chances Increasing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain chances will be increasing on Friday and Saturday with an approaching front - expect the coverage around 30-40%. It won’t be a washout, but if you’re heading out for a high school football game or other outdoor activity, you’ll want to bring the umbrella just in case. Highs will be in the 80s on Friday with upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday. For Sunday, we’ll transition out of the better rain chances with only a 10-20% coverage and highs back in the 80s. This cold front won’t bring us any cold air - in fact, we expect highs to climb back to the mid to upper 80s through the middle of next week with some clouds and sun and a dry forecast until late in the week. The next big cold front should be moving in during the Thursday to Friday time-frame, and we’ll have to fine-tune rain chances once that becomes more clear. At this point, we’re leaning toward a wetter Friday with drier and cooler weather building back in for Halloween. We’ll keep an eye on it for you!