Sgt. Maj. of the army tours military housing at Ft. Benning

“You know what I’m seeing so far is we’ve got to maintain the momentum, and we are,” said Grinston. “You know, we’re still doing those meetings with our housing partners. We’re still working on that Tenant Bill of Rights. We’re almost there. It’s 16 of 18. So, all these things are moving forward Again like we said, engaged leaders. We’re not taking our eye off the ball. People first, that’s why we’re going through the houses, and we’ve got to keep that up.”