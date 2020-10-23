Best Shot at Rain Comes Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For your Friday we will see a warm and muggy day across the Chattahoochee Valley with a few showers and storms around this afternoon/evening, especially in our more south and west counties. We will keep the rain coverage around 30% today, but most of us should be dry for Friday Night Football - maybe grab the raincoat just in case you catch a passing shower or two. As we head into the weekend we will see the rain coverage go up a bit with a coverage of 40-50% of showers and storms, and a couple of storms could be on the stronger side. Regardless, we will keep highs in the low 80s across the area with cloudy conditions persisting. On Sunday we will drop that rain coverage to 20% and after that we will dry out for a few days through most of next week. In the long-range, we are tracking a disturbance that could bring us some showers and storms on Friday, but we are still a bit far out to tell if we could see any strong storms yet. We will continue to fine tune that forecast for you over the coming days, but the good news is that by Halloween we should be much drier and also a good bit cooler for your spooky forecast!