Columbus man receives 15 charges in six theft, burglary cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is being charged in connection to half a dozen theft and burglary cases.
Police say that Steven Welch, 51, was involved in multiple property crimes and thefts between Sept. 8 and Oct. 19.
On Sept. 8, a burglary was reported at a S. Lumpkin Rd. food mart in which $135 of tobacco products were stolen.
On Sept. 22, $1,000 of assorted lawn equipment was stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of a Veterans Pkwy. business.
On Sept. 28, a felony theft was reported at a construction site on River Rd. when assorted power tools were stolen with an estimated total of $3,950.
On Oct. 4, a felony theft was reported after an estimated $2,300 of furniture was stolen from a trailer in front of a residence on Peacock Ave.
On Oct. 19, a felony theft was reported after power tools totaling an estimated $4,459 were stolen from a trailer in the parking lot of a Veterans Pkwy. business.
Also on Oct. 19, a burglary was reported at a Victory Dr. convenience store in which $100-$150 of store supplies was stolen.
Welch was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with:
- One count of burglary (felony)
- Four counts of theft by taking (felony)
- Two counts criminal trespass
- One count of theft by shoplifting
- One count of possession of drug related objects
- Two counts of driving while license suspended
- Two counts of no proof of insurance
- Two counts of no state tag
Police say more charges are pending.
