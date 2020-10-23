Family remembers Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney one year after she was abducted and killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and friends of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney came together exactly one year after her body was found, to honor her memory and to share the message of ‘never again.’
“I relive this week, majority of the time, every night of my life," Kamille’s mother April Thomas said. “Every day, our life is different because I don’t have my baby here with us."
It’s been one year since her 3-year-old daughter, Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, was found in a dumpster in a Gardendale landfill. She had been abducted 10 days before.
“I never thought something like this would happen to me," Thomas said. "Beat myself up because when you out here being a mother, you are doing the best you can, and sometimes I sit around and I look around and I ask God why. What did I do for them to choose my child that day? What did she do, God, to deserve what happened to her?”
The community came together to honor Cupcake at the spot where she was taken just last year. At the vigil, family released balloons and shared a message.
“It might be too late for my baby, but my word of advice to the parents, no matter where you are, family member, event, how many people you think around, never get too comfortable," Thomas said.
“I am a victim of this, it’s not just kids," Kamille’s father Dominique McKinney said. “I want everyone to be aware.”
“When you are out, I want you to always think of her,” Thomas said. “Let her legacy live on.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.