LIST: Halloween events in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween might look a little bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but several events are still on the calendar to make sure that you have as much as possible.
Trick-or-treating is being discouraged in Columbus and Phenix City and canceled in Opelika.
If you’re not comfortable hitting the streets for trick-or-treating, we’ve got you covered with a list of events in the area. Check it out below.
{NOTE: All of the events included in our list are taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19.}
- 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. CDT
- Magical hikes with costumed forest characters for 45 to 55 minutes
- Bring a flashlight
- Tickets: $7 per person, or a time slot for $75
- Donald E. Davis Arboretum in Auburn
- Free to the public, bring blankets and lawn chairs
- 6:00 p.m. CDT - Classic Halloween cartoons
- 7:00 p.m. CDT - “Little Shop of Horrors”
- 9:00 p.m. CDT - “Rocky Horror Picture Show”
- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fort Benning Harley Davidson on Williams Rd. in Columbus
- Columbus Civic Center Parking Lot
- 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EDT
- Drive through while wearing your spookiest costume to get some candy!
- 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. CDT
- Magical hikes with costumed forest characters for 45 to 55 minutes
- Bring a flashlight
- Tickets: $7 per person, or a time slot for $75
- Church on the Trail on Flat Rock Rd. in Columbus
- 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. EDT
- Each child will be given a bag of popcorn, candy and glow sticks and necklaces
- Food available for purchase
- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EDT at Blessed Trinity Shrine Retreat Center, located at 107 Holy Trinity Road in Fort Mitchell
- Candy, trivia, interactive displays and more!
- $5 suggested donation per vehicle
- 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. EDT at River of Life Church, located at 8060 HWY 27 E in Hamilton
- Hayride, Thor Hammer Bell Ringer, rock wall and more
- Auburn Parks and Recreation Complex
- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. CDT
- Prizes for best decorated vehicle!
- 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. EDT in the parking lot of St. Mark United Methodist Church, located at 6795 Whitesville Road in Columbus
- Free to the public
- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT at Ice Dreams Ice Cream and Coffee Shop, located at 808 Hwy. 165 in Fort Mitchell
- Britt David Baptist Church Parking Lot on W. Britt David Rd. in Columbus
- 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. EDT
- Drive through in your costumes to play games, get candy and win prizes!
- A variation of one of Columbus' biggest annual Halloween alternative events
