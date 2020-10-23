LIST: Halloween events in the Chattahoochee Valley

LIST: Halloween events in the Chattahoochee Valley
Halloween Events in the Chattahoochee Valley (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | October 23, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 1:20 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween might look a little bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but several events are still on the calendar to make sure that you have as much as possible.

Trick-or-treating is being discouraged in Columbus and Phenix City and canceled in Opelika.

If you’re not comfortable hitting the streets for trick-or-treating, we’ve got you covered with a list of events in the area. Check it out below.

{NOTE: All of the events included in our list are taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19.}

Friday, Oct. 23

Halloween Enchanted Forest at the Kreher Preserve

  • 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. CDT
  • Magical hikes with costumed forest characters for 45 to 55 minutes
  • Bring a flashlight
  • Tickets: $7 per person, or a time slot for $75

Fright Night at the Arboretum

  • Donald E. Davis Arboretum in Auburn
  • Free to the public, bring blankets and lawn chairs
  • 6:00 p.m. CDT - Classic Halloween cartoons
  • 7:00 p.m. CDT - “Little Shop of Horrors”
  • 9:00 p.m. CDT - “Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Saturday, October 24

Painted Rock H.O.G. Chapter Trunk or Treat

  • 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fort Benning Harley Davidson on Williams Rd. in Columbus

Spooktacular Trunk or Treat and More

  • Columbus Civic Center Parking Lot
  • 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EDT
  • Drive through while wearing your spookiest costume to get some candy!

Halloween Enchanted Forest at the Kreher Preserve

  • 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. CDT
  • Magical hikes with costumed forest characters for 45 to 55 minutes
  • Bring a flashlight
  • Tickets: $7 per person, or a time slot for $75

Movie Night on the Land

  • Church on the Trail on Flat Rock Rd. in Columbus
  • 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. EDT
  • Each child will be given a bag of popcorn, candy and glow sticks and necklaces
  • Food available for purchase

Thursday, Oct. 29

Drive-Thru Fall O’Ween

  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EDT at Blessed Trinity Shrine Retreat Center, located at 107 Holy Trinity Road in Fort Mitchell
  • Candy, trivia, interactive displays and more!
  • $5 suggested donation per vehicle

Friday, Oct. 30

River of Life Church Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat

  • 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. EDT at River of Life Church, located at 8060 HWY 27 E in Hamilton
  • Hayride, Thor Hammer Bell Ringer, rock wall and more

Drive-Thru Fall O’Ween

  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EDT at Blessed Trinity Shrine Retreat Center, located at 107 Holy Trinity Road in Fort Mitchell
  • Candy, trivia, interactive displays and more!
  • $5 suggested donation per vehicle

Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat

  • Auburn Parks and Recreation Complex
  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. CDT
  • Prizes for best decorated vehicle!

Halloween Drive-In Movie

  • 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. EDT in the parking lot of St. Mark United Methodist Church, located at 6795 Whitesville Road in Columbus
  • Free to the public

Saturday, October 31

Ice Dreams Halloween Drive-Through

  • 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT at Ice Dreams Ice Cream and Coffee Shop, located at 808 Hwy. 165 in Fort Mitchell

Ark-in-the-Parking Lot

Drive-Thru Fall O’Ween

  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EDT at Blessed Trinity Shrine Retreat Center, located at 107 Holy Trinity Road in Fort Mitchell
  • Candy, trivia, interactive displays and more!
  • $5 suggested donation per vehicle

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.