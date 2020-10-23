Manhunt concludes with an arrest after suspect falls in parking lot

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A manhunt in Lee County ended in an arrest yesterday evening after the man being sought fell in a parking lot.
Two suspects were speeding when they were pulled over in a traffic stop on Lee Road 379 in Salem, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.
The driver was taken into custody, but the passenger, 27-year-old William Allen, ran into the woods.
Sheriff Jones says that a deputy was checking the area Allen was last seen again when he spotted Allen who proceeded to run again. Allen then reportedly fell in the parking lot of a nearby business and was taken into custody.
He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail. His exact charges have not yet been released.
