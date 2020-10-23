Mayor speaks on recent murders in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four murders happened in Columbus within an eight-day timeframe.
There were also several other murders in Alabama. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said the police department is doing all it can to anticipate where these crimes will happen, in advance, to protect people.
Henderson said the office of crime prevention also has thousands of dollars it distributes to crime prevention programs, but sometimes, these occurrences cannot be prevented.
“It’s frustrating,” said Henderson. “It’s amazing we have a lot of programs geared toward preventing that kind of thing, but at the same time, some folks are going to do bad things. And that’s why we have police. That’s why they’re so good at their jobs and they’re going to find them.”
Columbus police are trying to stop the gun violence and are working with the district attorney’s office to keep weapons out of the hands of convicted felons.
