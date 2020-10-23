MCSD weekly COVID-19 report shows 9 student, 6 employee cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report Friday.
The district has nine positive in-person student cases and six positive school-based employees. 273 students are in self-quarantine and 22 employees are in quarantine.
Due to reported virus exposure and the vulnerability of the student population at the Woodall Center, students will proceed with the virtual instruction model through Nov. 5 as a precaution. No positive cases were reported at the school.
See data on COVID-19 school-based active cases for the week of October 19 through October 23:
Total enrolled students 31,529
Total in-person students 16,689
In-person student positive cases 9
In-person student self-quarantine or isolation cases 273
Total employees 5,175
Total school-based employees 3,538
School-based employee positive cases 6
School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases 22
