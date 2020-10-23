One dead in motorcycle, car crash on Highway 431 in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man is dead following an accident with a motorcycle and car on Highway 431 Friday morning.
The traffic crash occurred at approximately 4:49 a.m. A northbound motorcycle struck a passenger vehicle exiting the Gator Stop convenience store.
The driver of the motorcycle, 56-year-old Bobby Phillips, was pronounced dead on the scene.
There were no other injuries reported.
The crash is still under investigation by the Eufaula Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.