Sports Overtime: Week 10 Lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for another week of high school football scores, highlights and more.
This week’s Game of the Week sees the Harris County Tigers taking on the Northgate Vikings.
Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta will have highlights from all the high school football games in the Chattahoochee Valley on Sports Overtime Friday starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
Here are the games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 10:
- Northgate at Harris County
- Carver at Jordan
- Park Crossing at Opelika
- Columbus at Spencer
- Shaw at Troup
- Horseshoe Bend at Lanett
- Vincent at LaFayette
- Banks at Chambers Academy
- Greenville at Manchester
- Taylor County at Central-Talbotton
- Glenwood at Pike
- Smiths Station at Dothan
- Auburn at Enterprise
- Valley at R.E. Lee
- Northside at Whitewater
- Eufaula at Lanier
- Pacelli at Beauregard
- Kendrick at Hardaway
- Griffin at Northside
- Abbeville Christian at Lakeside
- Carver-Montgomery at Russell County
- Jackson at Americus-Sumter
- Seminole County at Randolph County
- Callaway at Haralson County
- Schley County at Macon County
- Calvary Christian at Skipstone
- Beulah at Dadeville
- Springwood at Macon-East
