State political leaders visit Columbus for rally at Muscogee County Republican Headquarters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia is considered to be a battleground state.
U.S. Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, and Congressman Drew Ferguson traveled to Columbus Friday.
They were joined by former Arkansas governor and former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee. The visit was part of Collins’ Trump Defender Statewide Tour The trio visited the Muscogee County Republican Headquarters where they made lively statements to the crowd in attendance endorsing their pick for president.
“How about last night? I believe that is what we call a curb stomping,” said Ferguson.
“How many would like to see Nancy Pelosi retire?,” Collins asked the crowd.
“I don’t know about you all, but I am glad to be in Trump country today. I am glad to be in Ferguson country and I sure am glad to be in Collins country,” Black said.
The group will continue the tour and head to Thomaston next.
