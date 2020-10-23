Two men face off for Georgia’s 2nd district congressional seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With election day less than two weeks away, the residents of middle and southwest Georgia have to decide who they want to represent them in the United States House.
Representative Sanford Bishop is hoping to be reelected for a 15th term and continue the work he’s already started, especially in agriculture and defense. Newcomer Don Cole said if he’s elected, his number one priority is economic development.
As Congress is set to make many important decisions in the coming months, the race is on to see who will represent Georgia’s second district.
“A person who’s been there and done it is much is better prepared than a person who has to go and literally learn where the bathroom is," Bishop said.
“My message is send D.C. to D.C. Nobody’s going to work harder than me," Cole said.
Cole said he is running because he does not feel like Bishop represents the values of the constituents. If elected, he wants to prioritize economic development.
“They’re going to have an advocate, a strong unquestionable advocate, a cheerleader for the second district that will say bring your jobs here. We can do it," Cole said.
Bishop said service is the writ we pay for the space we occupy on Earth. With his 28 years in Congress plus 16 years in the state legislature, he believes his track record speaks for itself.
“It’s an opportunity for me to reapply for my job, to ask the people to look at my record and evaluate that record. Hopefully, they will think I’ve given good account for my stewardship. I’ve delivered for them," Bishop said.
Bishop counts his successes in bringing millions of dollars to the district, helping veterans and farmers, and being an office for the people. Bishop said his office helps people cut through red tape, especially with problems with federal agencies.
Cole said he does not believe Bishop is putting Georgians first when it comes to business. He wants to get the district off the sidelines and into the game for economic development.
Members of the house have to be elected every two years. News Leader 9 will follow this race and bring updates throughout election night.
