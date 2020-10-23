Two people assaulted on Monroe Dr. in Auburn, police investigate

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division is investigating two assaults on Monroe Drive.
On October 22 at approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to an assault in the 700 block of Monroe Drive.
APD, Auburn fire crews and EAMC Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and discovered two victims suffering from injuries requiring immediate medical attention. Both victims were taken from the scene by emergency medical personnel.
Officers located a third person on Monroe Drive and determined that person was the suspect in the assaults.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the assault was not a random act, according to police. The victims and the suspect were known to one another.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140.
