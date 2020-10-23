Undercover Troup Co. sex trafficking sting leads to 11 arrests

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An undercover human and sex trafficking sting by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, has led to 11 arrests being made.
Investigators say that the operation began by identifying advertisements of prostitution and investigating those who placed the ads online. Through phone calls and text messages, commitments of sexual acts for money were made.
When the individuals arrived at a pre-determined meeting place, they were taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office hopes information obtained throughout the investigation and during the arrests will aid in locating other victims of human sex trafficking.
The following arrests were made on Oct. 22:
- Ernest Willie Parham Jr., charged with pandering
- Kenyonus Kenslow Card, charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and pimping
- Allison Baughns, charged with prostitution
- Uniqua Douglas, charged with prostitution
- Shawn Michael Mullins, charged with pandering
- Crystal Beverly Reynolds, charged with prostitution
- Yobani Hidalgo, charged with pandering
- Chanel Crook, charged with possession of cocaine, prostitution, fugitive from justice (Wanted out of Kentucky)
- Christopher Todd Harvel, charged with pandering
- Ciara Robinson, charged with prostitution
- David Jackson Shellnutt Jr., charged with pandering
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the Newnan Police Department Vice Unit and Homeland Security Investigations assisted the Troup County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
