Wet Saturday Ahead; Drier by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An approaching front will bring a good coverage of rain and storms to the area on Saturday - our forecast has trended a lot wetter than it has been recently, so Saturday will not be the best of days to get out and about for those fall activities. Sunday looks better with isolated showers and highs back in the lower 80s. For next week, I think Monday will be a dry day, but we may not see a lot in the way of sunshine with highs staying in the 80s. Look for increasing chances of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday (20% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday). Thursday looks like the wettest day as of right now with another cold front due in here that will bring a significant change to the weather by Friday and Halloween weekend. Look for highs in the 70s on Friday and 60s and 70s for next Saturday and Sunday. As of now, we will forecast a sunny, dry, and cool Halloween, but please know that we may have to fine-tune things as we get a little closer. We’re also monitoring for the potential for tropical trouble in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.