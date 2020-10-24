Drier Sunday; Watching Tropics... Again.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday ended rather wet to say the least with many of us picking up over an inch of rain. All due to a weakening cold front that really didn’t and won’t change our temps. Lingering showers will result tonight into mid-day on Sunday, however, nothing on the heavy side. Some peaks of sunshine are likely Sunday late afternoon with temps around 80 degrees. Early next week things remain mainly dry, with scattered showers possible on Tuesday, temps in the low 80s, which is pretty warm for the time of year. Our attention then turns to the tropics for Wednesday and Thursday. What will soon be Tropical Storm Zeta will track towards the Gulf Coast, this will mean at least some heavy rain/storms. But of course, we cant rule out some isolated severe storms in the mix. We will fine tune details throughout the week. A lot can and will change for sure. Stay with WTVM! Download our free weather app while you are at it!