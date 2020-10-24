COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see a rainy Saturday across the Chattahoochee Valley as a disturbance from our west moves through. We will keep the rain coverage in the 70-80% range Saturday, and we could see some showers lingering into the nighttime and morning hours as well. For Sunday, we will see a few showers around, especially in the morning hours, but that rain coverage stays in the 20% range and will drop as we move through the day. We will keep highs in the 80s tomorrow and will see a little bit drier air as a cold front pushes through the area. Next week, we are going to see a chance for some more unsettled weather and will keep some rain in the forecast especially during the middle of the week. This is because of a disturbance in the tropics that could become a depression and storm before the weekend is over. Regardless of development, this will usher in some tropical moisture which will help pop up some showers around the valley. After that, a cold front will sweep through the area bringing some beautiful fall-like weather back into the forecast just in time for Halloween on a Spooky Saturday!!