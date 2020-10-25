Phenix City man murdered after leaving Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is dead after an overnight shooting on Victory Dr. in Columbus.
Officers were called to the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Dr. at 2:39 a.m. to reports of a shooting.
Police then found 29-year-old Jaquill Ledon Banks of Phenix City suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby parking lot.
Banks was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m. by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Detectives have since learned that Banks left the Foxy Lady Lounge and was assaulted in the parking lot as he was approaching his car.
No other injuries were reported and police say they have not made any arrests. There is no word at this time on if police have any suspects.
Anyone with information on Banks' murder is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-225-4363.
