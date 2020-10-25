A Rainy Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Sunday, we will see a few showers around, especially in the morning hours, but that rain coverage stays in the 20% range and will drop as we move into the evening hours. We will keep highs in the 80s today and tomorrow and will see a little bit drier air as a cold front moves out of the area. Tropical Storm Zeta has formed in the Caribbean and will move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday with a potential landfall on the Yucatan peninsula ahead of another landfall on the Gulf Coast. There is still a lot of uncertainty around the landfall location with anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle. Regardless of where it makes landfall, Zeta will usher in some tropical moisture which will help enhance rainfall around the valley. If it takes a more eastern track we could see some windier conditions, but more western would mean just some rain for us. After Zeta moves out, a cold front will sweep through the area bringing some beautiful fall-like weather back into the forecast just in time for Halloween on a Spooky Saturday!!