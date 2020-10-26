One person in critical condition following shooting on 38th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Columbus Monday night.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of 38th Street. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.
The identity of the victim has not been released. Police have not confirmed if there are any suspects as officers are investigating the case.
Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we work to gather more details.
