Troup-Carver game postponed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the biggest high school football games of Week 11 won’t happen. The Troup at Carver game originally set for October 30 has been pushed back due to coronavirus issues at Troup High School. The announcement was made on Monday afternoon.
The forced reshuffling of the schedule will make an already heated region race more interesting. The Carver Tigers are unbeaten at 5-0 and in sole possession of first place in GHSA Region 2-4A, one half-game ahead of Hardaway (4-0). Troup is in third place at 4-1, one-half game ahead of LaGrange (3-1).
Troup will now go 21 days in between games, with their final three contests played in an eight-day stretch. The Tigers will play LaGrange as scheduled on Friday, November 13, with what had been their regular-season finale at Jordan moved up to Tuesday, November 17.
The rescheduled Troup-Carver game is now set for Saturday, November 21.
For Carver, it means giving up the open week right before the playoffs, and shortening their time to prepare for that playoff opener to just six days.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.