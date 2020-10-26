United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley hosting virtual Power of the Purse event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s ninth annual Power of the Purse event will look different this year.
This year’s event will be virtual and will take place Thursday, October 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Donations from the event allow the Women United organization to give out undergarments to women and girls in need. Organizers said even with the changes this year, the message stays the same.
“Power of the Purse is very important for our community,” said Women United volunteer Marie Miller. “We do support women in need, so this is one of our largest fundraisers and it helps fund many important programs for women in our community.”
