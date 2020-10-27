City of Columbus continues to encourage safety ahead of Halloween weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus is encouraging people to not let up in the fight against COVID-19, especially during Halloween weekend.
During a city council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Skip Henderson said the city is urging people to find safe alternatives to trick-or-treating. But if you’re going to go trick-or-treating, he said the city’s recommendation is to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions' guidelines.
“If you must go trick-or-treating from house-to-house, go from house-to-house and not door-to-door. Don’t take candy from somebody inside the house. Only visit the locations that have pre-packaged candy sitting on the table where you can sort of grab it and go,” said Henderson.
The city hosted Spooktacular over the weekend as an alternative to trick-or-treating where several thousand people came to the Columbus Civic Center. The deputy city manager said the only complaint from the event was the long wait.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.