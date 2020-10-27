Columbus police major retiring after 42 years of service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After 42 years of service, a major with the Columbus Police Department is retiring at the end of the week.
A ceremony held Tuesday allowed friends, family, and colleagues to share their stories of the Maj. J.D. Hawk and say their goodbyes.
“It makes you think back through the 42 years of the wonderful people you’ve worked with, people you’ve touched, their lives they’ve touched yours,” said Hawk. “It’s really heartwarming. It makes you feel good that people acknowledge what you’ve done for 42 years.”
Hawk led the investigation bureau for more than six years as the major. He said it’s bittersweet to leave a family like the Columbus Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.