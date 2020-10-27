Columbus police searching for missing teen, last seen near Benning Drive

October 27, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Mattieva Ossienyalin was last seen Friday, Oct. 23, near the 600 block of Benning Drive.

Mattieva was wearing a black shirt, black pants, black jacket and black, white and pink Nike tennis shoes.

She is around 5 feet tall and approximately 147 pounds.

If you have any information on Mattieva’s whereabouts, contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911.

