Columbus State University forecasts upcoming spring semester for students, more in-person activities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University announced Tuesday that spring semester opportunities will increase with more in-person experiences for students.
CSU will move toward increased in-person learning through hybrid, extended classroom and traditional instructional modalities, according to the university.
Hybrid courses combine in-person instruction and web-based online learning. These classes will maintain as close to a 50-50 ratio of online and in-person instruction as possible. Extended classroom instruction will split the class into smaller groups that rotate between in-class and virtual learning and will provide every student with at least one in-person interaction per week.
CSU announced earlier this month that winter break will be extended by one week. The spring 2021 semester will now begin on January 25. The university’s January term will run from Jan. 4 through Jan. 20. The university made these changes to reinforce the vigilance that will be required during the spring semester as the pandemic continues to linger.
Student support services, such as advising and counseling, will also transition to more in-person interactions in the spring.
Outside the classroom, CSU’s Office of Student Life and Development will be onboarding in-person activities and events, and expanded access to on-campus recreational services — all with applicable public health guidelines in mind. These events include service opportunities, outdoor movies, cultural events, leadership workshops, intramural sports, club sports, and other recreational events and competitions.
For current and future information about CSU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
