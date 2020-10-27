Loachapoka community launches campaign to reduce littering

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A town in East Alabama launched a campaign against littering.
Driving through Loachapoka, there are signs reminding people to stop dumping trash in places where it doesn’t belong.
City Council decided Monday to place the signs on Willis Road, Highway 188, and Highway 14 in an effort to keep the town clean.
“Im excited about what we have come up with. A theme pride in Poka' and it seems like a lot of people are taking pride in this. So, I’m looking forward to the clean up,” said Commissioner Richard LaGrand.
Auburn’s ROTC has also agreed to help out and plan to clean up monthly.
