Muggier and Rainier Ahead of Zeta

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will start to see more rain moving into the Chattahoochee Valley today and into tonight ahead of Zeta. For Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and some isolated showers in the morning hours, drying out for the middle of the day, and then more showers and storms moving through this evening and into tonight. By tomorrow we will see the rain coverage going up to about 40-50%, and into Thursday we will see it skyrocket to about an 80% coverage. Any low-end severe risk will stay off to our more southern counties of the viewing area - southwest counties Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and our southeast counties Thursday morning into the afternoon. That threat would include heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and an isolated, brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. As of Tuesday morning, the tornado threat remains low and confined to our more southern counties for the most part, but nonetheless it is not zero, so its a good idea to go ahead and review your severe weather plan with your family and to have multiple ways to receive severe weather watches and warnings. After Zeta is out of our hair, a cold front will sweep through the valley throwing us back into a more fall-like weather pattern and making us cool and dry just in time for Halloween!!