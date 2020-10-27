Storm Team 9 declares an Alert Center Action Day

WHAT TO DO: Make sure you are in a position to get watches and warnings overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. If you live in the counties where 50-60 mph wind gusts are forecast and have tall trees in or around your house, be mindful that you may have to quickly get to an interior room with little to no warning since a formal tornado warning may not be issued. If you live in a mobile home, take steps now to figure out where you will go and what you will do if you are concerned with the high wind impact or spin-up tornado threat. Secure any loose items in your yard that could be impacted by high winds.