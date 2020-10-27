Suspect arrested for burglary at building on E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn

Suspect arrested for burglary at building on E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn (Source: City of Auburn)
By Olivia Gunn | October 27, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 7:01 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Auburn Tuesday on burglary charges.

Mark Keidel, 26, is charged with third-degree burglary.

His arrest stems from police responding to a burglary call in the 700 block of East Glenn Avenue. Officers located a building associated with a business that had been forcibly entered.

Keidel was contacted by officers in the area and identified as a suspect.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $3,000 bond. Police said additional charges are possible as the case remains under investigation.

