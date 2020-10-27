Suspect arrested for business burglary in Auburn

Suspect arrested for business burglary in Auburn
Suspect arrested for business burglary in Auburn (Source: City of Auburn)
By Olivia Gunn | October 27, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 10:53 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday in Auburn on a burglary charge.

Romen Cockrell, 25 of Auburn, is charged with third-degree burglary.

According to police, officers received a report of a business burglary in the 1700 block of Opelika Road. Cockrell was developed as a suspect during the investigation and charged.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $3,000 bond. Police said additional charges are possible as the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.