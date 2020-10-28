Biden-Harris campaign bus comes to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The campaign trail continues in Georgia.
The Biden-Harris campaign bus made a stop in Columbus Wednesday.
An event was held at Overflo Salon and Barber Shop off Macon Road. People from all over the Chattahoochee Valley came to show support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
State Representative Calvin Smyre spoke at the event. He talked about the importance of voting as well as encouraged voters to cast their ballot early while the opportunity is here.
“This is the most consequential election of our lifetime,” said Smyre. “This election means more than your quality of life and your life depends on it. Literally, your life depends on going out and voting. If you’ve already voted, then encourage others to go vote.”
The event was organized by political director Dominik Perkins. Supporters were given campaign signs and shirts.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.