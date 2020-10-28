Bishop, Cole debate at Georgia Southwestern State

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Democratic candidate and current Georgia 2nd Congressional District seat holder, Sanford Bishop and Republican candidate, Don Cole had their first and only debate just days before the Nov. 3 election.
It was held at Georgia Southwestern State University’s campus with a professor and four students asking the questions.
Questions like is China to blame when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, how should Congress handle the current state of US jobs and our economy right now and their thoughts on Roe v. Wade.
“I believe that abortion should be rare but legal,” said Bishop in response to the Roe v. Wade question.
“But I am unquestionably unapologetic pro-life,” Cole said as he responded to the same question.
“We can not infringe on the rights of the individual to own and bear firearms and I will stand by the Second Amendment rights,” Cole said about gun rights.
"Yes, we have a right to the Second Amendment but it is subject to limitations. These limitations are established by the court and that is reasonable background checks,” Bishop said about gun rights.
The debate was not open to the public.
GSW staff said only the two candidates who are printed on the ballot were invited to attend.
Write-in candidate JaMelle Hill reached out to us earlier in the week and wanted to give her responses to the questions.
However, we reached out to her Wednesday for comment but have yet to hear back.
YOU CAN WATCH THE RECORDING OF THE DEBATE BELOW:
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.