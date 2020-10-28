Chattahoochee Valley Community College holds “virtual” Track or Treat event

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley Community College Athletics Department is doing its part to support the CVCC Foundation’s annual Track or Treat Chris Patterson Memorial 5K Run.
For this time ever, the event is taking place virtually.
The men’s and women’s basketball teams, the softball team and the baseball team have decided to come together and run their “virtual” run on campus.
Chris Patterson, who the 5K is named in memory of, was a student advisor and taught a few classes at the community college before becoming ill and passing away 10 years ago.
“We’re very fortunate that our coaches and athletes are supporting this event today. With it being a virtual event with people running all over the world,...we’re happy to be able to kick it off at Chattahoochee Valley,” said CVCC Athletic Director Adam Thomas.
“110 student-athletes who agreed to run and that’s pretty cool,” said CVCC Institutional Advancement Coordinator David Fletcher.
Participants can join in on the fun anywhere anytime between now and Nov. 1.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.