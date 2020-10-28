Elderly Eufaula man dead after overnight shooting on Norman St.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in Eufaula has left an elderly man dead.
Officers were called to an assault on Norman St. at approximately 1:05 a.m., according to police.
Inside a residence, they found a man, later identified as 78-year-old James “Happy” Williams, suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman was called to the scene and pronounced Williams dead.
There is no word at this time on any potential suspects.
Anyone with information surrounding Williams' murder is asked to contact Eufaula police at 334-687-1200.
