LaGrange house fire leaves father grieving two sons

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A mobile home fire in LaGrange early Wednesday morning left two children dead and their mother in the hospital.
The children’s father survived the deadly fire. It was around 3:30 a.m. when Jason Holmes got out of bed with his wife to have a cigarette. To their surprise, there were flames and smoke on the other side of their bedroom door.
“I couldn’t make it through the living room at all," said Holmes. "We had to break out our back window to get out of the house. And we came and broke open the front door here, and at that time, I came out screaming and yelling, pounding on neighbors' doors to call 911 there’s a fire.”
According to firefighters, once they arrived at the Cherry Valley mobile home park on Cherry Valley Drive, the trailer was fully engulfed and people were trapped inside.
Two boys who died in the fire were12-year-old Desmond and eight-year-old William. A neighbor saw the aftermath.
“I seen it this morning and I came out here and I looked at it and I was like, oh my God, that’s so sad,” neighbor Bailey Adams said.
Holmes said his wife Lanett was also injured in the fire. She is now at Grady Hospital in Atlanta with critical injuries.
“I still haven’t been able to see them. I still haven’t been able to see my wife. And right now, all I can do is wait," said Holmes.
People in the neighborhood are feeling the loss too.
“It hurts like, it’s too much pain. These kids didn’t even get to start off. They didn’t even branch out in life," said neighbor Brian Colton.
Holmes described his youngest son William.
“William was amazing. He’s a smart cookie. He always watched all the internet guys playing their games in the Minecraft and he always watched it with us. And I can’t anymore,” Holmes said.
The family is still in need of assistance. If you would like to help and donate during the Holmes family’s time of need, you can drop of donations at the LaGrange Daily News.
