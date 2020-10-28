Lee County EMA preparing for Hurricane Zeta impact

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Emergency management officials are preparing for Hurricane Zeta and giving a few tips ahead of the storm.
Officials say you should stay off the roads beginning Wednesday evening to keep them clear for first responders. You should also charge all of our devices and have multiple ways to get alerts.
Lee County EMA director, Rita Smith, says they know there is some fatigue from the pandemic and from multiple storms this year, but it’s imperative to stay ready for impacts from Zeta.
“I know everyone is weary. I know everyone is tired. Sometimes you get complacent. Don’t be complacent. Have a plan and know what you would do. We are cautiously optimistic that it will move right on through without incident,” says Smith.
EMA officials say they will have shelter locations available.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.