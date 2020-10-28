Two kids dead, mother hospitalized after overnight house fire in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a LaGrange mobile home overnight has claimed the lives of two children and left their mother hospitalized.
LaGrange police and fire units responded to the fire in the 400 block of Cherry Valley Dr. at approximately 4:00 a.m.
Two children, ages 8 and 12, were tragically killed in the fire. The children’s mother is hospitalized with injuries. Her current status is unknown. The children’s father was able to get out of the house.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.