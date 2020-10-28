WTVM Dream Room Makeover gifts Salem military family with new bedroom for son

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - The lucky military family who won the annual WTVM Dream Room Makeover is finally getting to see the new bedroom their son will be enjoying.
The Tolbert family from Salem won a complete bedroom makeover for their son Matthew.
Matthew is a big Imagine Dragons fan, so some of WTVM’s Sales Team pulled some strings to get him some merchandise.
“The first thing was the bed and this poster. I mean, it’s amazing the way the colors clash and the furniture, I love the color, it blends well. I love it,” raved Matthew.
The room is fully furnished by Railroad Furniture and was sponsored by Montlick and Associates.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.